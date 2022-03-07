Gary Neville labelled Manchester United’s performance as “embarrassing” and claimed “they threw the towel in” during Sunday’s 4-1 derby defeat.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice in Manchester City’s dominant victory, with Roy Keane claiming that “five or six” United players should never represent the club again.

Jadon Sancho did offer United a brief ray of hope after equalising in the first half, but it took City just six minutes to restore their ascendancy and a commanding win ensured Pep Guardiola’s side of a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

“Manchester United’s response to going 3-1 down has been embarrassing. Ninety-two per cent possession for City? They have given up,” Neville told Sky Sports. “They are walking around the pitch. It’s nowhere near good enough.

“There can be no complaints. City have been absolutely outstanding. But as a Manchester United fan, it’s embarrassing.

“City played brilliantly in the second half. But the effort and intensity from United in the last 20 minutes was non-existent.

“The scoreline isn’t the problem. It’s the response to going 3-1 down that’s the problem. They have thrown the towel in.

“At the end of the game, Manchester United finished like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes.”

Keane was no less damning in his assessment, describing United’s response in the second-half as “shameful”.

“The worst thing that you could say about United is that they gave up,” Keane said. “In any game, if you give up, it’s unforgivable really. The beauty of top-level sport is that there’s no hiding place.

“I know United have done well there in the last few years, but we saw all of United’s shortcomings today. Man City were very good in the second half, but there are ways to lose football matches.

“You’ve got players not putting in performances and players not running back. They stopped running and they gave up. I don’t understand it.

“The manager will be criticised about his tactics, but players not running back when you’re playing for Man Utd is really unacceptable.

“They threw the towel in which is shameful. You need character and personality when you’re up against it and after the third goal, it was game over.”