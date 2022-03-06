Roy Keane has delivered a scathing assessment of a “shameful” Manchester United performance to go down 4-1 to Manchester City in the derby.

A double each for Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez showed the gulf in class between the sides as United slipped out of the top four in the Premier League today.

And former United skipper Keane was left furious when analysing the performance of Ralf Rangnick’s side afterwards.

“It's hard when you're out there up against a really good team. They're keeping the ball and you can't get it back. You see some of the goals, you've got to run back, you've got to tackle,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“We’ve seen a reflection of where the team is and where the club is. So far behind the other teams. Some of the players, there are ways to lose football matches.

“The way we saw Man United today, you still play with your own pride, no matter what is happening in the dressing room, we hear noises all the time. Problems with the new manager. Your own pride has to kick in at some point.

“There were players, I’m looking at it, getting really frustrated, I forgive mistakes. But you’ve got to run back. There are five or six players, they should never play for Man United again. Shameful. You can’t run back and put your body on the line.

“Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford came on, I could go on. Give up four goals, City weren't even at their best, they had a couple of gears to go.

“The old saying, men vs boys. They gave up, shame on them.”