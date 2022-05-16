‘They are in big trouble’: Gary Neville makes his relegation prediction

Leeds United are facing relegation back to the Championship and will be facing “huge stress” due to the financial drop-off in doing so, believes Gary Neville.

Jesse Marsch’s side secured a last-minute point against Brighton which saw them move out of the Premier League’s bottom three on Sunday, but while they are one point ahead of Burnley, they have just one final game to play - while both the Clarets and Everton, one place and point above Leeds, have two.

A win from their last two will be enough for Everton to guarantee survival, while both teams’ respective goal difference means Burnley can get just a single draw from their last two and stay up if Leeds lose on the final day away to Brentford.

That’s the situation Neville thinks will play out, with the Elland Road club set for a return to the second tier after two years in the top flight.

“To me, I think Leeds are going to go down, by the way,” said Neville on Instagram.

“I think they are going to get caught. I might be wrong. But I think they are going to be in big trouble. They are in big trouble, Leeds.

“Financially, they will be under huge stress if they go down. Most teams are when they go down from the Premier League.

“That’s the huge gap that exists between the money in the Premier League and in the Championship.

“But I think Leeds, I never thought this could happen to them, they have got a massive week, as have Burnley and Everton as well. I think them two will get out of it.”

Leeds have failed to win any of their last five, while Burnley put themselves back in contention to survive with three straight victories soon after sacking Sean Dyche.

Everton had taken seven points from three games prior to the weekend, but a collapse against Brentford saw them lost 3-2 from a winning position on home soil - while two red cards during the match also hinder their chances against Crystal Palace and Arsenal this week.

Burnley play Aston Villa on Thursday night, before hosting Newcastle on the final day.