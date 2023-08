Impressive win for Gateshead on the road at Dagenham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gateshead picked up their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Dagenham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

The visitors took the lead 35 minutes in through Luke Hannant’s first goal of the season.

They doubled their advantage six minutes after the break when Marcus Dinanga smashed across goal and into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The home side pulled one back 18 minutes from time when the Daggers attack forced a mistake from the defence and Inih Effiong slotted home to cut their deficit to just one.

But Gateshead restored their two-goal advantage three minutes later when Hannant cut inside on the right and finished for his second of the night.

Dinanga also added another (83) to make it four and Charley Kendall’s late consolation for Dagenham could not stop Gateshead from sealing the three points.