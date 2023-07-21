Jump to content

Dunston v Gateshead friendly abandoned after masked men drive hearse onto pitch

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 July 2023 21:25
Dunston v Gateshead was abandoned at half-time (Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool)
Gateshead’s pre-season friendly against local rivals Dunston was abandoned at half-time after a hearse was left in the centre of the pitch.

The hearse had been driven onto the pitch at Dunston’s UTS Stadium along with a second car, with both vehicles spinning around in circles while leaflets were thrown from the windows.

Eventually masked men left the hearse and joined the second car, which was driven off the pitch and out of the stadium.

Gateshead tweeted: “Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight’s match has been abandoned by the referee.”

