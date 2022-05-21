Stefano Oldani delivered another home win following a breakaway on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia in Genoa (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) (AP)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in Serie A today.

Italian football’s top tier is a league steeped in history, with some of the greatest players of all-time having graced it over the years.

Although having a reputation for being a low-scoring competition based around defensive football, it is one of the most consistently intriguing leagues in Europe.

Internazionale’s triumph in 2020-21 finally ended Juventus’ dominance after nine titles in a row but the Old Lady of Turin will be desperate to regain the trophy that they see as rightfully theirs.

Inter will put up a strong defence however and with city rivals AC Milan resurgent, as well as Napoli believing they can win Serie A for the first time since 1990, it promises to be a season for the ages.

It isn’t all about the title either, with the bottom three teams relegated to Serie B, so Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia will being doing everything they can to avoid an immediate return to the second tier having been promoted last term.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: