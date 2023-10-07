Jump to content

Liveupdated1696705443

Genoa vs Milan LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 18:45
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Genoa face Milan in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696705357

Genoa vs Milan

Offside, AC Milan. Samuel Chukwueze tries a through ball, but Yunus Musah is caught offside.

7 October 2023 20:02
1696705291

Genoa vs Milan

Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

7 October 2023 20:01
1696705224

Genoa vs Milan

Théo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 20:00
1696705177

Genoa vs Milan

Foul by Théo Hernández (AC Milan).

7 October 2023 19:59
1696705046

Genoa vs Milan

Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 19:57
1696704961

Genoa vs Milan

Foul by Yunus Musah (AC Milan).

7 October 2023 19:56
1696704703

Genoa vs Milan

Foul by Malick Thiaw (AC Milan).

7 October 2023 19:51
1696704585

Genoa vs Milan

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 19:49
1696704375

Genoa vs Milan

First Half begins.

7 October 2023 19:46
1696700706

Genoa vs Milan

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

7 October 2023 18:45

