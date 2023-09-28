Genoa vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris
Follow live coverage as Genoa face Roma in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Genoa vs Roma
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box.
Genoa vs Roma
Substitution, Genoa. Morten Thorsby replaces Milan Badelj because of an injury.
Genoa vs Roma
Foul by Diego Llorente (Roma).
Genoa vs Roma
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Genoa vs Roma
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefano Sabelli.
Genoa vs Roma
Goal! Genoa 1, Roma 0. Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Genoa vs Roma
Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Genoa vs Roma
First Half begins.
Genoa vs Roma
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Genoa vs Roma
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies