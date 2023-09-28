Jump to content


Liveupdated1695928023

Genoa vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Sports Staff
Thursday 28 September 2023 18:45
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Genoa face Roma in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1695927969

Genoa vs Roma

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 September 2023 20:06
1695927399

Genoa vs Roma

Substitution, Genoa. Morten Thorsby replaces Milan Badelj because of an injury.

28 September 2023 19:56
1695927201

Genoa vs Roma

Foul by Diego Llorente (Roma).

28 September 2023 19:53
1695927174

Genoa vs Roma

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.

28 September 2023 19:52
1695927142

Genoa vs Roma

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefano Sabelli.

28 September 2023 19:52
1695927001

Genoa vs Roma

Goal! Genoa 1, Roma 0. Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

28 September 2023 19:50
1695926885

Genoa vs Roma

Paulo Dybala (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 September 2023 19:48
1695926740

Genoa vs Roma

First Half begins.

28 September 2023 19:45
1695923105

Genoa vs Roma

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

28 September 2023 18:45
1695922751

Genoa vs Roma

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

28 September 2023 18:39

