Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Sheffield United footballer George Baldock died in an accident in his own swimming pool with no drugs or alcohol in his system, an inquest has concluded.

The 31-year-old Greece international had been living in Athens after recently signing for Panathinaikos when he died on 9 October last year.

He spent the majority of his career playing as a defender for MK Dons and Sheffield United, having been born in Buckinghamshire, and had played a club fixture just three days prior to the incident.

An inquest into Baldock’s death at Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court on Wednesday confirmed his medical cause of death as drowning.

His family had previously said in a statement that Baldock had “tragically drowned” whilst swimming in the pool at his home.

An investigation by Greek police after the incident also found no evidence of criminal activity.

open image in gallery Wembley Stadium paid tribute to Baldock the day after his death ( Adam Davy/PA )

Baldock was discovered in the swimming pool at his address, in the Glyfada district of Athens, on 9 October and attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found no drugs or alcohol in his system and that he had a very large heart “that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrythmias”, where the heart beats too fast, too slowly or irregularly.

Senior coroner for Milton Keynes Tom Osborne concluded Baldock’s death was an accident.

Tributes were paid across the country in the days after Baldock’s death, including by his former clubs and at a Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley where the stadium held a period of silence and both teams wore black armbands.

open image in gallery Baldock played for the Blades in the Premier League ( Nigel French/PA )

In a statement released at the time, Baldock’s family said: “George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person.

“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

“We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.”

Baldock was due to fly home the following day to celebrate his son’s first birthday, his family said.