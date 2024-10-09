George Baldock dies aged 31 as former club Sheffield United express ‘shock’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock has died at the age of 31, the Greek Super League has announced.

Greece international Baldock signed for Panathinaikos FC this summer after a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane, making his debut in August.

The full-back, who was not named in the Greece squad to face England on Thursday due to an injury, featured in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Olympiacos. He won 12 caps at senior level, qualifying through a grandparent.

A Super League Greece statement read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

His former Premier League club the Blades released a statement saying:

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

England international and former Sheffield United player Harry Maguire posted “RIP” and a heartbreak emoji alongside an image of Baldock on Instagram.

Northampton, where Baldock had a loan spell in 2011, wrote on X: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31.

“George made five appearances in 2011 before playing for Oxford United and Sheffield United. Sending our sincerest condolences to George’s family and friends.”

Local reports have stated that Baldock was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, with an investigation underway.

PA have contributed to this report.