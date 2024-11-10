Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Yorkshire Police are investigating after an image on social media appeared to show a Sheffield Wednesday fan mocking the death of George Baldock during Sunday’s derby match with Sheffield United.

Baldock, who played for United for seven years, died in Athens last month after drowning in a swimming pool.

In a statement on social media following the game at Bramall Lane, Wednesday said: “The club are aware of an image circulating on social media and roundly condemn this abhorrent act.

“We are working together with South Yorkshire Police on an immediate investigation and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Tragedy abuse is a public order offence punishable by law in the UK, and carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Baldock joined Greek club Panathanaikos this summer after helping the Yorkshire club to two promotions to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old was found unresponsive in his pool after his fiancee, back in the UK, raised the alarm when he failed to answer his phone.

open image in gallery A fan holds up a ‘Baldock’ shirt at Bramall Lane ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Fans paid tribute to the former Sheffield United outside the ground ( Danny Lawson/PA )

Last month, in emotional scenes at Leeds United’s Elland Road in Sheffield United’s first match after Baldock’s death, a minute’s silence turned into a minute of applause and chanting, and representatives from both clubs laid flowers in tribute. There were also flags and shirts featuring Baldock’s name and face, as well as Greece flags – the country he represented internationally – throughout the Blades’ section of the crowd.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile organised a minute’s applause for the defender and also laid flowers at a shrine at their rivals’ ground ahead of an under-21 derby match.

Sunday’s Championship derby was heated, however, with fans having to be separated from confrontation by police outside the ground before kick-off.

Tyrese Campbell struck early in the second half as the Blades won 1-0 in the first Steel City derby for over five years at Bramall Lane.

Campbell's low effort beat Owls keeper James Beadle and proved enough to move the Blades back into the top two in the Sky Bet Championship, level on points with leaders Sunderland.

Wednesday, who failed to unduly trouble home keeper Michael Cooper barring a hopeful late header from Dominic Iorfa, have failed to beat their city rivals in over 12 years.