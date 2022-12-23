Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England legend George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

A World Cup winner with the Three Lions in 1966, Cohen played 37 times for his country.

A one-club man, Cohen is one of the Cottagers’ greatest ever players, having played 459 times from 1956 to 1969.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE.”

Cohen’s career was cut short by a knee injury when he was just 29 years old, though only three players Fulham’s history have represented the club more: Johnny Haynes (658), Eddie Lowe (511) and Les Barrett (491).

George Cohen (L) in action during the 1966 World Cup final (PA)

While Cohen’s former England teammate Sir Geoff Hurst said: “Very sad to hear my friend and England teammate George Cohen has died. Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

Gary Lineker added: “Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ‘66 World Cup winning team leaves us. He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.”

Cohen was one of Sir Alf Ramsey’s vice-captains at the 1966 World Cup and started in the final against West Germany.

Cohen was one of just three surviving members of England’s World Cup-winning squad, alongside Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Geoff.

He would later work for his beloved Fulham, notably in the west London club’s hospitality suites and telling stories from a legendary career.

In 2016 the club announced and later unveiled a statue of him outside Craven Cottage.

After being honoured by the club, Cohen said at the time: “I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue).

Former England and World Cup winning players George Cohen, Gordon Banks, Martin Peters and Sir Geoff Hurst in 2016 (PA)

“Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history. To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there.”

Away from his career in football, Cohen was a campaigner and fundraiser for research into cancer, which claimed the life of his 1966 team-mate and captain Bobby Moore, and into dementia which affected a number of the team in their later years.

Cohen said in 2017 he would be donating his brain for scientific research upon his death.