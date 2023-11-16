Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland travel to Georgia for their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier, although Steve Clarke’s sides have already safely secured their passage to next summer’s tournament.

Scotland’s marvellous start to qualifying saw them win their first five games, eventually securing their place at Euro 2024 when Spain beat Norway 1-0 last month,

The visitors, however, have lost their last three games - against England, Spain and France - and will look to return to winning ways before their final qualifier against Norway on Sunday.

Georgia, meanwhile, sit fourth in the group and will be looking for a win to draw level with Norway and boost their chances of a place in the playoffs

When is Georgia vs Scotland?

Georgia vs Scotland is due to kick off at 5pm GMT on Thursday 16 November at the Boris Paichadze National Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ViaPlay Sports 1, with coverage starting at 4:30pm. All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

Early team news

Georgia’s squad remains settled, with few replacements or changes due to injury. They will, however, be without Basel midfielder Gabriel Sigua after the 18-year-old picked up a knock.

Scotland, however, have to contend with a mounting injury list after striker Che Adams became the latest to pull out of the squad due to a groin issue, with Lawrence Shankland replacing him. At full-back, the visitors also have a host of absentees, with Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and captain Andy Robertson all unavailable due to long-term injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili, Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi, Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri, Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Scotland XI: Clark, Hendry, McKenna, Cooper, Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor, McGinn, Christie, Dykes.

Odds

Georgia win 12/5

Draw 9/4

Scotland win 11/10

Prediction

Scotland to continue their good form with a narrow away win. Georgia 0-1 Scotland.