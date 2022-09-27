Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Germany’s World Cup hopes unharmed by ‘not relevant’ England draw, claims Thomas Muller

Hansi Flick’s side will be aiming to significantly improve on their 2018 failure in Russia

Aadi Nair
Tuesday 27 September 2022 08:57
Comments
(Getty Images)

Germany forward Thomas Muller said their 3-3 Nations League draw with England on Monday will have little impact on their morale heading into the World Cup.

Die Mannschaft took a 2-0 lead through Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz but conceded three times in the space of 12 minutes to hand England the advantage, before salvaging a draw when Havertz capitalised on a goalkeeping error by Nick Pope.

The draw capped a disappointing Nations League campaign for Germany, who ended with one win from their six games.

“Today’s game is not relevant for our outlook,” Mueller told reporters.

“We are there to concentrate fully on having fun and maintaining the desire and cohesion to throw everything we have into the World Cup in order to do justice to this German ‘tournament team idea’,” he added, referring to Germany’s reputation for being a team that excels at major tournaments.

Recommended

“Maybe there will be criticism from outside, maybe not, I don’t know. It’s not up to me, but I couldn’t care less what’s written from the outside.

“We will put ourselves in a good position for the World Cup, give everything, and we will see what we will get there in terms of sporting results.”

Germany, who exited the 2018 World Cup in the first round, are in Group E in Qatar along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

They open their campaign against Japan on 23 November.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in