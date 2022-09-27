UEFA Nations League: England boss Gareth Southgate praises team after Germany draw

Gareth Southgate has praised his side for "taking individual responsibility" and communicating as a team after their 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday, 26 September.

The England manager said the players "have been fantastic the past few days" in facing up to the challenges of the UEFA Nations League, adding that it is much-needed experience to prepare for the pressures of the World Cup.

Mr Southgate said the players displayed "character and quality" in their play, and also nodded to the support shown by the supporters in the crowd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.