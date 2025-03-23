Is Germany v Italy on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the quarter-final second leg
Germany will look to convert a 2-1 first-leg advantage into a Nations League semi-final place as they host Italy.
Second-half goals from Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka allowed the visitors to overturn Sandro Tonali’s early opener in Milan to leave Julian Nagelsmann’s side well-placed to make the finals.
Italy arguably created more clear-cut chances at the San Siro, though, and will travel to Dortmund with confidence that they can get back in the tie.
The winner of the encounter will host the finals in June of next year, leaving plenty on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Germany vs Italy?
The second leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday 23 March at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom. The game will, however, be available on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view.
Team news
Tim Kleindienst’s goal in the first leg could earn the Borussia Monchengladbach striker a start ahead of Jonathan Burkhardt.
Arsenal full-back Riccardo Calafiori has left the Italy squad after suffering a knee injury on Thursday. Alessandro Buongiorno is his likely replacement in the defensive line.
Predicted line-ups
Germany XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Goretzka, Gross; Sane, Musiala, Adeyemi; Kleindienst.
Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Buongiorno; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean.
Odds
Germany win 4/5
Draw 3/1
Italy win 18/5
