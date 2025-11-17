Is Germany v Slovakia on TV? How to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany face Slovakia in a winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier in Leipzig tonight. The four-time World Cup champions go into the match against Slovakia level with the visitors on points, but with the advantage on goal difference.

It means Julian Nagelsmann’s side can qualify automatically with a draw, but they were beaten by Slovakia 2-0 in Bratislava in September. "We are maybe a bit nervous ahead of [the game],” Nagelsmann said. “There is a lot of appeal in such a game. At the end of the day we have to take things as they are.”

Nagelsmann, who has previously coached Bayern Munich, is looking to reach the World Cup and improve Germany’s disappointing recent record at the tournament, where they fell to group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

Germany and Slovakia are both guaranteed to finish in the top-two, with third-place Northern Ireland heading into the play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know

When is Germany v Slovakia?

The match will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT on Monday 17 November in Leipzig.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, costing £2.49 via Prime Video. Coverage starts 10 minutes before kick-off.

What is the team news?

Nick Woltemade scored twice in the 2-0 win over Luxembourg and is set to lead the line ahead of Florian Wirtz, with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry on the wings. Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz remain unavailable due to injury. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should start in midfield and Nico Schlotterbeck could return to midfield. For Slovakia, Tomas Bobcek came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against Northern Ireland so will be pushing to start. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and centre-back Milan Skriniar will be tasked with shutting out a talented attack.