Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

David Moyes glad to see that West Ham ‘got the job done’ in win over Silkeborg

West Ham made it two wins from two in Europe this season to top Group B.

Andy Sims
Thursday 15 September 2022 22:49
David Moyes saw West Ham make hard work of beating Silkeborg (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes saw West Ham make hard work of beating Silkeborg (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

David Moyes admitted he was unhappy at aspects of West Ham’s performance but declared it “job done” after they clung on for a 3-2 Europa Conference League win at Danish side Silkeborg.

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, a £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, hit a stunning 20-yard strike in between a penalty from Manuel Lanzini and Craig Dawson’s header.

But it was not all plain sailing for Moyes’ side as, just as they had against Romanian side FCSB a week ago, they conceded the first goal, this time through a neat finish by Kasper Kusk.

And they were hanging on for the final 15 minutes after Soren Tengstedt pulled one back, before eventually making it two wins from two in Europe this season to top Group B.

Moyes told BT Sport: “Bits and pieces I liked, bits and pieces I didn’t. When it was 3-1 it should have been comfortable.

Recommended

“We started making poor decisions on the counter attack, which I’m annoyed about, and a couple of poor decisions defensively.

“But look, we got the job done. Away from home, winning in Europe is not easy.”

Dawson was making his first start of the season after recovering from an injury sustained over the summer.

He said: “They made it difficult for us towards the end. The performance wasn’t great. It’s a difficult pitch to play on, it was a bit sloppy but we got the three points.

“They’re a good side and play great football. They know the pitch better than us. At times we were sloppy but we got the job done.

“It’s great to be back. It’s been a while.”

Recommended

The defender was close to leaving West Ham on deadline day but a move to a midlands club, where he could be closer to his family, failed to materialise.

Captain Declan Rice said: “I’m happy for Craig. He has had a tough couple of months but I’m delighted he’s with us. The fans love him. We love him.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in