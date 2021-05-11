Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus goalkeeper to leave club at end of season
Legendary goalkeeper has left the door open to joining another club
Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season but the 43-year-old goalkeeper stopped short of announcing his retirement from football.
The Italian World Cup winner joined the club from Parma in 2001 and, apart from a season at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18, has represented Juventus ever since.
“My future is clear. This year I will definitively end my long and beautiful experience at Juventus,” Buffon told beIN Sports.
“I will either retire or find a situation that motivates me, a different experience to take into consideration.
“At Juve I have given and received everything. We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave.”
Buffon has made over 900 club appearances across a 25-year career and made 176 appearances for Italy before retiring from international duty in 2018.
He has made 12 appearances this season under former team-mate Andrea Pirlo as Juventus lost their Serie A crown to Inter Milan after previously winning nine league titles in a row.
