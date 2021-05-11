Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season but the 43-year-old goalkeeper stopped short of announcing his retirement from football.

The Italian World Cup winner joined the club from Parma in 2001 and, apart from a season at Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18, has represented Juventus ever since.

“My future is clear. This year I will definitively end my long and beautiful experience at Juventus,” Buffon told beIN Sports.

“I will either retire or find a situation that motivates me, a different experience to take into consideration.

“At Juve I have given and received everything. We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave.”

Buffon has made over 900 club appearances across a 25-year career and made 176 appearances for Italy before retiring from international duty in 2018.

He has made 12 appearances this season under former team-mate Andrea Pirlo as Juventus lost their Serie A crown to Inter Milan after previously winning nine league titles in a row.