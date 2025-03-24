Jump to content
Independent
Gianluigi Donnarumma protest backfires as Germany down Italy in Nations League

The Italy goalkeeper’s gaffe proved crucial in a thrilling quarter-final

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 24 March 2025 09:34 GMT
Gianluigi Donnarumma was left to rue a costly moment
Gianluigi Donnarumma was left to rue a costly moment (Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma was left to rue a costly gaffe in the Nations League quarter-finals as Germany advanced past Italy in a thriller.

Having secured a 2-1 first-leg victory in Milan, the visitors looked to be cruising through when they surged into a 3-0 advantage in Dortmund.

But the visitors roared back through a Moise Kean double to give them hope of progressing to the competition finals last June, but they could not find an equaliser on the night until the final moments.

Giacomo Raspadori’s stoppage-time penalty ensured a nervous finish for Germany but it was too little, too late for Italy.

Things might have been different if not for a bad moment from their goalkeeper, with Donnarumma seemingly at fault for the second goal.

With his side having conceded a corner, Donnarumma charged out towards the referee to protest a decision, leaving his goal agape.

Joshua Kimmich took the set piece fast to find Jamal Musiala all alone just yards from goal, with the Bayern Munich man turning into the empty net to double his side’s lead on the night.

While Kimmich’s quick-thinking was key, Germany also had a young ball boy to thank for his role in the goal. Fifteen-year-old Noel Urbaniack was the focus of post-match attention with interviews and a signed football from the Germans after his lightning quick ball delivery enabled the captain to send in the corner.

Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich caught Gianluigi Donnarumma napping
Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich caught Gianluigi Donnarumma napping (Getty Images)

"It is unbelievable. I have never been involved in something like that," said Urbaniack.

"We had brief eye contact. I saw he wanted the ball and I quickly threw it to him. It was my first time as a ball boy."

Germany will now host the Nations League finals in June, with the hosts taking on Portugal and Spain facing France in the two semi-finals.

Additional reporting by Reuters

