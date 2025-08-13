Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent hits out at PSG as Premier League giants pursue transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent has launched a tirade against Paris Saint-Germain and the club’s treatment of the goalkeeper.

PSG manager Luis Enrique omitted Donnarumma from his squad for Wednesday night’s Super League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, amid intense speculation over his future. Manchester clubs United and City are both interested in signing the Champions League winner.

“Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision, I am 100% responsible,” Luis Enrique said. “I want a different kind of goalkeeper and I made this decision. Gigio is one of the best keepers in the whole world”.

Donnarumma issued his own statement thanking the fans for their support, adding: “Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.”

And his agent, Enzo Raiola, told Sky Sports that PSG are demanding a transfer fee that leaves any transfer talks at risk of collapse.

“We are shocked by PSG, Raiola said. “There’s zero respect by the club after four years together. We will consider the situation also with our legal team. We will consider solutions now, maybe in Premier League there will be clubs able to pay what’s needed.

“Paris Saint-Germain are asking for big money. They talk about respect, but it’s only about the money.”

French publication L’Equipe reports that City have agreed personal terms with Donnarumma, having held a conversation with manager Pep Guardiola. City’s current No 1, Ederson, fell out of favour last season and has been linked with a move away from the Etihad.