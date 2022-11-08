Gillingham spring a cup surprise by knocking out Brentford

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was elation in the away end as League Two side Gillingham advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-5 win on penalties over Premier League opponents Brentford.

The Bees were ahead inside five minutes when Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine pass found England hopeful Ivan Toney, who tapped in the opener.

Brentford enjoyed 80 per cent possession but the resilient visitors struck back on 75 minutes when substitute Mikael Mandron headed home Alex MacDonald’s cross at the near post, ensuring the Gills’ only shot of the match counted.

A thrilling battle from the spot ended when Gillingham midfielder Alex MacDonald successfully struck in their sixth penalty and Damsgaard saw his effort hit the bar, sealing victory for the underdogs.

Bournemouth sent Everton packing with a 4-1 win, the first of two meetings between the top-flight sides this week.

Jamal Lowe took full advantage of his first start since April when he pounced on a Junior Stanislas pass out wide, drove into the area and fired powerfully goalwards.

But the ball took a hard deflection off James Garner, who looked helplessly on as it sailed past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and into the net for the seventh-minute opener.

Lowe turned provider after the break, collecting a pass from Ryan Christie before feeding Stanislas, who poked in the Cherries’ second.

The visitors clawed one back through Demarai Grey, who curled past keeper Mark Travers to deny the hosts a clean sheet, before Emiliano Marcondes restored the two-goal advantage and Siriki Dembele set up Jaidon Anthony to end any doubt about the outcome.

League One side Lincoln upset Championship Bristol City with a 3-1 victory at Ashton Gate.

Stefan Bajic’s debut between the posts for the hosts got off to a poor start as he conceded two goals in nine minutes to give the Imps an early confidence boost.

Matty Virtue opened proceedings with a strike into the top corner from the edge of the area before Ben House doubled the lead when he dispossessed Joe Low and ended his drive into the area with a composed finish for his fifth goal of the season.

A goalmouth scramble after the break ended in Paudie O’Connor’s first goal for Lincoln when then wing-back nodded in to extend the visitors’ advantage to three, before Tommy Conway replied late on.

Charlton edged out a close contest with fourth tier Stevenage, advancing with a 5-4 win on penalties.

Stevenage went ahead through Luke Norris’ 22nd-minute penalty and defended their lead deep into the second half, when Chuks Aneke netted and ensured the game would be decided from the spot.

Leicester saw off League Two opponents Newport 3-0 via a Jamie Vardy brace, with James Justin opening the scoring on 44 minutes.

But it was not all good news for the Foxes after World Cup hopeful Justin went down after a second-half challenge and needed to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher at King Power Stadium.

Anass Zaroury’s second-half brace booked Burnley a ticket to the next round with a 3-1 win over Crawley.

The sides were split at the break after it took Ashley Barnes just two minutes to cancel out Dom Telford’s opener and the League Two challengers failed to find another after the restart.

Goals either side of half-time from Warren O’Hora and Matthew Dennis ensured MK Dons earned a place in Thursday’s fourth round draw as they beat League One rivals Morecambe 2-0.