Gordon McQueen, the former Manchester United, Leeds United and Scotland defender, has died aged 70 after suffering with dementia.

His daughter, the Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen, announced the news on social media. “Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad,” she wrote on Instagram.

McQueen was diagnosed with dementia in January 2021, a condition that is prevalent in the game: according to studies conducted by the Glasgow Brain Injury Research Group, footballers are five times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Now 378 former players across football, rugby league and rugby are taking legal action against governing games bodies they allege were “negligent in failing to take reasonable action to protect players from permanent injury caused by repetitive concussive and sub-concussive blows”.

Hayley wrote: “I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb. I’m hoping we can now remember him for the man he was & not the man he became this last few years. We thought we were losing him when home palliative care came to look after him back in December, we were distraught but being the big strong man that he is, battled on for many months.

A young Hayley McQueen with her father Gordon (@mcqueenhayley via Instagram)

“Whilst it’s been unimaginably sad & at times unbearable for my mum who has cared for him at home we’ve had precious time with him whilst this cruel disease & all that comes with it completely took over, he certainly put up a fight. One comfort was he knew all his friends & family right till the end but to watch someone slowly die I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I now want to remember my Dad for the man he was, the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the greatest storyteller who certainly lived life to the full, he made sure everything was one big adventure & full of so much fun for me Anna & Eddie. His career gave me one too & I will be forever grateful for him passing on so much of who is and what he loved. Life really won’t be the same without him but he is now at peace.”

She added: “A big thanks to my employers sky sports who have been incredible throughout this & for all the time off & support they’ve given me this last year or so. #ripdad.”

McQueen began his playing career at St Mirren before moving to Leeds United in 1972, where he won a league title. He joined Manchester United six years later, winning the FA Cup in 1983, before retiring in 1985. He went on to manage Airdrie before working as a television analyst.

His former Manchester United teammate Bryan Robson also paid tribute. “Gordon was one of the best centre-backs I had the privilege of playing with. He was strong and brave, and ahead of his times in being a defender who could play out from the back and contribute as much in attack as he did in defence. He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage and big personality, and that’s why the fans loved him.

“Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that’s how he should be remembered.”

McQueen played 30 times for Scotland, scoring five goals.