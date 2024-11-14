Greece vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Three Lions ready for must-win Nations League clash

✕ Close Lee Carsley is yet to speak to Thomas Tuchel about the England squad

England travel to Greece for a must-win clash in the Nations League tonight. Following a defeat at Wembley to the same opponents the Three Lions must triumph in Athens if they hope to automatically qualify for promotion.

Interim boss Lee Carsley takes charge of the national side for his final camp and will be hoping for a positive end to his time in charge of the senior side.

Carsley has already handed out a number of debuts during his time in charge and could yet give an opportunity to six uncapped members of the squad including Curtis Jones, Lewis Hall and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

With quite a few players including Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka pulling out due to injury expect a somewhat unfamiliar looking line-up for tonight’s game with the defence and midfield in particular getting a shake up.

Follow all the action from the Nations League with our live blog below as England take on Greece: