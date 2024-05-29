Grimsby investigate after being ‘appalled’ by racism towards Tyrell Warren

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Grimsby have begun an investigation after being “appalled” by a racist comment directed at new signing Tyrell Warren.

The Sky Bet League Two club are working with authorities, including a designated football police officer, following the post on Facebook.

Defender Warren, 25, a former Manchester United youth player, joined the Mariners on Tuesday after leaving divisional rivals Barrow.

“Grimsby Town strongly condemns any form of racial abuse and have a zero-tolerance stance,” read a club statement on Wednesday.

“The club have been made aware and are appalled by a comment made on social media last night.

“We take a zero tolerance stance to any forms of abuse and will not hesitate to issue a club ban to anybody found to have used such language.”