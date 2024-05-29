Jump to content

Grimsby investigate after being ‘appalled’ by racism towards Tyrell Warren

The culprit could face a club ban.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 May 2024 12:35
Tyrell Warren (right) joined Grimsby from Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)
Tyrell Warren (right) joined Grimsby from Barrow (Will Matthews/PA)

Grimsby have begun an investigation after being “appalled” by a racist comment directed at new signing Tyrell Warren.

The Sky Bet League Two club are working with authorities, including a designated football police officer, following the post on Facebook.

Defender Warren, 25, a former Manchester United youth player, joined the Mariners on Tuesday after leaving divisional rivals Barrow.

“Grimsby Town strongly condemns any form of racial abuse and have a zero-tolerance stance,” read a club statement on Wednesday.

“The club have been made aware and are appalled by a comment made on social media last night.

“We take a zero tolerance stance to any forms of abuse and will not hesitate to issue a club ban to anybody found to have used such language.”

