Hannah Hampton wins major award after SPOTY nomination

England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, 25, has been named The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper for 2025.

Her exceptional performances were instrumental in England's successful defence of their European Championship title last summer, and she also played a key role in helping Chelsea clinch a domestic treble.

Hampton conveyed her appreciation via Chelsea’s official website, thanking voters and her coaches: "Thank you very much to everyone who voted. It is greatly appreciated and really means a lot. Thank you to Sarina and Sonia for the belief in me this year.

“With club and country, we have achieved so much and there is still much more for us to go and get.

“To the fans, both club and country, your support doesn’t go unnoticed. We hear you cheering every single game loud and proud and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you all. So, thank you very much."

Hampton has also been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year, with the winner set to be declared at Thursday’s awards ceremony.

Hampton could be set to win two awards this week after a year that saw her in the headlines following criticism from the player she replaced in goal for England, Mary Earps.

open image in gallery Hampton was criticised by Earps in her autobiography ( The FA via Getty Images )

Earps branded Hampton “disruptive and unreliable” in her autobiography and claimed Wiegman had rewarded “bad behaviour” when she recalled Hampton for the national team.

Hampton subsequently displaced Earps as England’s No 1, leading to Earps announcing her international retirement earlier this year.

On the men’s side, Manchester City’s new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has been crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper for 2025.

Donnarumma, the 26-year-old Italian international, secured the prestigious men's accolade after a truly remarkable final season with Paris St Germain.

He played a pivotal role in their historic quadruple, which saw the club lift the Champions League for the first time in his career, alongside a dominant domestic treble in France.

Despite this unprecedented success, Donnarumma departed the French capital in the summer, completing a significant £26 million move to Manchester City.

Expressing his gratitude, Donnarumma stated: "It is a great honour to win this prestigious award and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me.

“I feel extremely proud to have been named as the best in the world and ahead of such wonderful goalkeepers too, who I have great respect and admiration for.

“It was an incredible year, one that will live long in my memory, and it’s touching to be recognized for my role in the success achieved over that period.

“I will truly appreciate this acknowledgment and look ahead now to achieving more success with my new club Manchester City."