Barcelona confirm Hansi Flick as new boss after warning from Xavi

FC Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of former Germany national team boss Hansi Flick as their new head coach.

It is just Flick’s second recent role in club management, after his incredible six-trophy haul success with Bayern Munich in 2020, including the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Prior to that he managed Hoffenheim until 2005, before over a decade out of managerial roles but operating as assistants at Salzburg, the German national team and Bayern under Niko Kovac, before taking over the post when the Croatian left.

Despite his remarkable success with the Bavarian club, Flick left for the Germany job in 2021 but was sacked two years later after a disastrous run, winning just 12 of his 25 games, being eliminated at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Flick signs a two-year deal at the Camp Nou and replaces club legend Xavi Hernandez, who was remarkably sacked last week following his own reversal of decision to leave the club in summer. That didn’t stop him having words of wisdom, or warning, for his replacement.

After leaving his post, Xavi said “To the new [incoming] manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a very complicated place to be. This is a difficult job and you have to be patient.”

Current Barca striker Robert Lewandowski was Flick’s No9 at Bayern when the pair won the Champions League.

Barcelona finished second in LaLiga this past season, some ten points off Real Madrid, while they exited Europe after being trounced 4-1 at home, and 6-4 on aggregate, by Paris Saint-Germain.

Separately, Lamine Yamal was named “Best U23 Player” at the end of season LaLiga awards for his breakthrough campaign, while Barcelona also won Best Women’s Club.

Jude Bellingham won player of the year and Girona boss Michel took the coach of the year award.