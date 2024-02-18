Harry Kane ‘unhappy’ with Bayern Munich after recent defeats, Thomas Tuchel claims

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Kane has been left “unhappy” with his involvement at Bayern Munich, his manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed, as pressure mounts on the Bundesliga champions following back-to-back defeats.

Bayern were thrashed 3-0 by title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend before a shock 1-0 defeat at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Kane is Bayern’s top scorer this season with 28 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Tottenham in the summer but the England captain failed to score in both defeats.

Bayern were left trailing Leverkusen by eight points ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga clash against Bochem - with Tuchel’s side already out of the German Cup - and the manager suggested there had been a disconnect between the England captain and his team-mates in the recent games.

"Harry ... already knows what he’s doing. And of course he’s unhappy with the way he’s involved at the moment,” Tuchel said. “And we are dissatisfied with how we find and don’t find him (in games).

"I have very rarely, perhaps never before, seen such a discrepancy between performances in training and matches, the way he scores, the way he leads the team, the way his team wins. It’s unbelievable. It’s absolutely world-class.

"And then how little we find him in the game? That’s a bit indicative of the current situation. But he’s the one who behaves like a captain. That’s why everything’s okay with Harry. He’s low maintenance at the very highest level."

Kane has scored 24 Bundesliga goals and is the leading scorer in the German top-flight. The 30-year-old was on pace to challenge Robert Lewandowksi’s record of 41 goals in a single campaign earlier this season but his scoring rate has dropped off since the Bunddesliga returned from its winter break.

Bayern host Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 5 and failure to overturn their first-leg defeat and advance to the quarter-finals would leave Tuchel under huge pressure.