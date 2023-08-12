Harry Kane sends message to Tottenham fans as Bayern move confirmed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane has announced that he will be leaving Tottenham today in an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans.

The star forward has been involved with a transfer saga to Bayern Munich that was briefly held up yesterday before he was allowed to travel for his medical.

In a message to the Tottenham fans on instagram, Kane said: “Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today.

“Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at since I was an 11 year old boy to a 30 year old man now, there’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.

“So this is a thank you to all my teammates over the years, all the coaches, managers, every single staff member to do with the club from the kit man to the chefs everyone involved.”

“Obviously I’ve built special relationships with a lot of people and most importantly a thank you to the Tottenham fans, from the moment I’ve been playing I’ve been one of your own and I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever.”

The deal for the England captain could rise to £120 million, after a breakthrough was made in the negotiations between the clubs on Wednesday night.

It has been a saga that has dragged out throughout the summer, and Kane could be announced as soon as today by Bayern Munich, and even take the field for the first time in his new colours when they play Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday evening.

Kane continued: “So I felt like this was the time to leave, I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk, I think it was important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange and all the boys all the best of luck honestly.

“I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and I hope the team can be successful.

“This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan that’s supported me and been with me throughout my journey, me and my finally will cherish it forever and we will never forget all the moments we’ve had together.

“So thank you, I’ll be watching this season, good luck to Tottenham, good luck to the whole club so it’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”