✕ Close Fee agreed for Caicedo, didn't expect things to happen - Klopp

Harry Kane is set to complete his move to Bayern Munich today and could even make his debut for the Bundesliga champions in the German Super Cup final, while Chelsea and Liverpool continue to battle for a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

After a dramatic few hours on Friday that saw the England captain waiting in a car for the green light to make the trip to Munich, Kane finally signed the paperwork on a £120m deal at 2am German time on Saturday morning.

Kane will wear the number-nine shirt for Bayern and could even play in the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig this afternoon, after Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy agreed to a total package of £120m with add-ons, with £105m guaranteed, and £86m up front.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were still negotiating with Brighton for Caicedo into the early hours of Saturday morning, but the ongoing delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour in a multi-layered saga that has also seen both clubs also compete for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

We’ll have all the latest transfer news from the two deal as the Premier League kicks off, with champions Manchester City defeating Burnley 3-0 in the opening game on Friday night.