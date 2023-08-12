Premier League LIVE: Chelsea and Liverpool battle for Moises Caicedo and Harry Kane latest
Harry Kane is set to sign for Bayern Munich as Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool’s record bid for Moises Caicedo
Harry Kane is set to complete his move to Bayern Munich today and could even make his debut for the Bundesliga champions in the German Super Cup final, while Chelsea and Liverpool continue to battle for a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
After a dramatic few hours on Friday that saw the England captain waiting in a car for the green light to make the trip to Munich, Kane finally signed the paperwork on a £120m deal at 2am German time on Saturday morning.
Kane will wear the number-nine shirt for Bayern and could even play in the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig this afternoon, after Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy agreed to a total package of £120m with add-ons, with £105m guaranteed, and £86m up front.
Meanwhile, Chelsea were still negotiating with Brighton for Caicedo into the early hours of Saturday morning, but the ongoing delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour in a multi-layered saga that has also seen both clubs also compete for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.
We’ll have all the latest transfer news from the two deal as the Premier League kicks off, with champions Manchester City defeating Burnley 3-0 in the opening game on Friday night.
Latest from Miguel Delaney
Chelsea were still negotiating with Brighton for Moises Caicedo into the early hours of Saturday morning, but the ongoing delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour in a multi-layered saga that has also seen both clubs also compete for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.
Liverpool went higher than Chelsea in Thursday’s effective auction for Caicedo, bidding £110m, which then saw the Stamford Bridge club go to £55m for Lavia.
Chelsea are trying to do both deals, but there is some skepticism whether they can make the two work under Financial Fair Play without significant sales.
This led to a late offer of players on top of a fee for Caicedo, but Brighton were not interested in any part exchange as of early Saturday morning.
The fluid nature of the situation was illustrated in how Chelsea dropped interest in Leeds United’s Tyler Adams despite the player travelling to London in what was supposed to be a £20m deal.
Harry Kane set to complete Bayern move after late Tottenham request
Harry Kane is finally set to complete his move to Bayern Munich today despite late negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur about the exact make-up of the fee.
After a dramatic few hours on Friday which saw the England captain held at Stansted airport, waiting in a car for the green light to make the trip to Munich, Kane was finally signing the paperwork on a £120m deal at 2am German time.
The England captain and Bayern Munich are now aiming for him to start in Saturday’s German Super Cup against Leipzig.
It would mark a sudden turnaround to a long and drawn-out affair, that still had some doubt about it up to late Friday afternoon.
Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur were still negotiating the terms of the deal at that point, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has ultimately got the deal he wanted.
A predictable start to the Premier League season sees Erling Haaland pick up where he left off
After a summer bursting with unexpected plot lines, a familiar story. As a host of intriguing new characters are added to the cast list, the main man reasserted his dominance. As the Premier League returned, so did Erling Haaland. Perhaps it was the most crushingly predictable start to a season imaginable. For now, Manchester City are top of the table and Haaland is the top scorer. Fast forward nine months and each statement may remain true.
There was, though, something devastatingly awesome amid the sense of the normal. Haaland’s defence of his Golden Boot began within 185 seconds of the opening whistle. He is a fine first-time finisher, but this was a different kind of first touch: his first of the top-flight campaign entered the Burnley net. His second goal arrived before half-time, too, a goal with a devastating blend of power and accuracy. None of which spared him an animated tongue-lashing from Pep Guardiola as they made their way off at half-time but, along with a Rodri goal, it proved too much for Burnley.
Harry Kane arrives in Germany to seal Bayern Munich move
Tottenham’s record goal-scorer Harry Kane has landed in Germany to complete his move to Bayern Munich in a deal that could rise to £120million.
Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Friday afternoon that Kane’s transfer to the Bundesliga champions was “imminent” after a breakthrough in negotiations between the clubs was reached on Wednesday night.
It left the ball in Kane’s court and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club for Bayern, who will pay an initial £100m, with add-ons potentially taking the deal up to an overall fee of £120m, the PA news agency understands.
Harry Kane undergoing medical in Munich
The England captain is quickly closing in on his move to Bayern Munich after completing the first part of his medical with the Bundesliga champions.
Kane is expected to be registered for Bayern in time to play in the DFL Supercup tomorrow.
Follow Burnley vs Manchester City LIVE
The Premier League is back! The new season gets underway tonight with newly-promoted Burnley hosting the reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor. It’s been two months since the conclusion of the 2022/23 season saw City defeat Inter Milan and claim a treble of trophies in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping to repeat that success in this new campaign but City have been updating their squad this summer. Captain, Ilkay Gundogan, has moved to Barcelona, and Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have since joined up with the champions and could feature in their first league game for the club this evening.
Manchester United agree deal with Fenerbahce for Fred
Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce for €15 million.
The Brazil international will end his five-year stay at Old Trafford and join the Turkish club, providing he passes his medical, agrees personal terms and gets international clearance.
Fred, who had also attracted interest from Galatasaray and Fulham, has scored 14 goals in 213 games for United, was a first-choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, even as a squad player, made 56 appearances under Erik ten Hag last season.
Manchester United delay decision over Mason Greenwood’s return
Manchester United have delayed their announcement of whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club as they consult with members of their women’s team, among others, until after the start of the season.
United have conducted a thorough investigation into the forward over the last six months and had intended to announce their decision at some point before Monday’s opening game against Wolves.
The Carabao Cup holders intend to talk to stakeholders including the club’s commercial partners, fans and the women’s team – three of whom, Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, are at the World Cup, which finishes on 20 August– and explain their findings.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle cannot ‘slap money on table’ in pursuit of signing
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he cannot just “slap money on the table” as he attempts to find the last piece of his jigsaw for the new season.
The Magpies, backed by their majority owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have invested a net £95milion in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento at the expense of the departed Allan Saint-Maximin this summer but Howe is keen to add one more player to his resources, with central defence a remaining focus.
However, the 45-year-old knows the club may have to be “creative” to get another deal over the line in an attempt to plot a path through Financial Fair Play regulations, with loans and staggered payments among the options.
Moises Caicedo transfer takes twist as Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool offer
Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool‘s interest and Brighton’s deadline, believing they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.
The Blues are also seeking to offer the Seagulls players in exchange to break the deadlock in negotiations, with the south-coast club already accepting a larger offer from Liverpool, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp,
The player himself has made it clear his preference is Stamford Bridge, and no terms have actually been agreed with the Anfield hierarchy. The situation is nevertheless complicated because Brighton set a deadline of Thursday evening for an auction.
