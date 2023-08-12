Thousands of Arsenal and Nottingham Forestfans were stuck outside Emirates Stadium on Saturday 12 August for their Premier League opener, as turnstile issues led to a kick-off delay.

Arsenal have introduced a new e-ticketing system for this season and that was reported to be the delay at the turnstiles.

Over 35,000 supporters were queuing up outside the ground just a few minutes before the scheduled 12:30pm kick-off and with empty seats in the stadium, the start was pushed back by at least 30 minutes.

Footage broadcast by TNT Sports showed the chaos outside of the Emirates.