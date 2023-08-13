Jump to content

Watch live: Harry Kane officially presented as Bayern Munich player after Super Cup debut

Oliver Browning
Sunday 13 August 2023 11:51
Comments

Watch live as Harry Kane is officially presented as a Bayern Munich player on Sunday 13 August.

The England captain made his debut for the Bundesliga champions on the same day his big move was announced - coming off the bench in the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig.

Unfortunately, Kane was unable to inspire his team - already 2-0 down at the break - to victory.

Leipzig won the game 3-0, meaning the striker’s wait for silverware continues.

Kane, who wore the number nine shirt after training with his new team-mates for the first time on Saturday morning, has yet to win a trophy in his 14-year senior playing career.

He has signed a deal until June 2027 after Tottenham agreed a £86.4million deal plus add-ons with the German champions, and was given a rapturous reception by the Bayern fans after stepping out of the dug-out at Allianz Arena on Saturday night.

