Harry Kane’s children ‘fine’ after being injured in three-car crash in Germany

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Kane’s children were said to be doing “fine” after being rushed to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-car collision in Germany.

The crash happened on Monday night around 5.15pm local time in Bavaria near Munich just as Kane touched down in London with Bayern Munich for their Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal.

The three children, Louis, Vivienne, and Ivy were taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for a check-up and are doing fine.

"They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up,” a spokesperson for Kane said.

The triple collision included a Renault with four people that collided with a Mercedes carrying Kane’s children as well as a Land Rover being driven by a woman.

Bavarian police said the Renault’s 20-year-old Renault driver was turning into a junction when it collided with the back of a black Mercedes Vito van just as it was turning onto a slip road.

The crash caused the Renault to skid and slam into a Land Rover being driven by a 62-year-old woman.

Photos from the scene showed the Mercedes van with its bonnet crumpled from the force of the collision. Emergency services spread sand over the road to absorb any spilled car oils resulting from the crash.

Pictures show Mercedes that was caryying Haryy Kane’s children ( Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department )

A fire department official told BBC that the three were “very lucky to not have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department chief Daniel Buck said the cars suffered “a lot of damage” and the “first thing that we were seeing was a lot of injured people from all the cars”.

Police said in a statement: “On Monday, April 8th, 2024, around 5:15 p.m., a 20-year-old resident of Munich was driving a Renault car on state road 2071 towards the A95.

File Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is preparing to return to north London ( PA Wire )

“A 48-year-old, a 43-year-old and a three-year-old (all of whom live in Munich) were also passengers in the 20-year-old’s car.

“At the same time, a 24-year-old resident of the Munich district was also driving a Mercedes car on State Road 2071 in the opposite direction.

“There were three children between the ages of five and seven in the 24-year-old’s vehicle (all of whom lived in the Munich district).”

“All occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. They were taken to hospitals by helicopter and emergency services, among other things. The 62-year-old went to the doctor herself,” it added.

It said that the material damage amounted to tens of thousands of euros.

The striker has four children with his wife Kate. His youngest child, born in August, and his wife were not involved in the crash.