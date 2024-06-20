Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Alan Shearer praised Gareth Southgate’s bold second-half substitutions as the manager brought off his goalscoring captain Harry Kane in a bid to turn the tide.

England endured a frustrating evening in Frankfurt after Kane’s early goal was cancelled out by Morten Hjulmand’s stunning long-range strike to leave the Group C match level at half-time.

And as England continued to toil in the second half, struggling to make clear chances and keep hold of the ball for sustained periods, Southgate turned to his bench for inspiration.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the first casualty of the starting XI as Conor Gallagher came on in midfield, and soon captain Kane followed, with Phil Foden and Bukayo also brought off with 68 minutes on the clock.

Southgate sent on Ollie Watkins to replace Kane as England’s sole striker, as Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen took up stations on the wings.

"It had to be done,” Shearer said of the surprise move to replace Kane. “Harry was not affecting the game at all, he wasn't running in behind, everything was coming short. Similarly to Saka and Foden. It's been far too easy.”

Speaking as co-commentator on the BBC, Shearer said: “I’m pleased Gareth hasn’t waited until the last 10 minutes to do it, give them 20 minutes to try and do something in this game.”

The match finished 1-1 to leave England top of their group but not yet guaranteed of a place in the last 16.