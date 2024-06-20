✕ Close Success For England Can T All Rest On Bellingham Says Gareth Southgate Original Video M254544

England face Denmark in their second Euro 2024 match in Group C, knowing victory will send the Three Lions through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s side produced an unconvincing display in beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday, and can expect a tougher examination from a Denmark side which includes Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund. Eriksen scored as the Danes took the lead against Slovenia in their opening match, but a late equaliser saw the game finish 1-1.

Much of the talk since England’s first game has focused on the roles of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden, and how they fit into the team, but Southgate says he is shutting out the noise and is expected to stick with a similar line-up to the one which started well against Serbia before fading dramatically in the second half, in the hope of an improved performance in Frankfurt today.

Follow team news, line-ups and all the latest updates from England v Denmark below.