England were frustrated by the poor condition of the pitch at the Frankfurt Arena as players repeatedly lost their footing on the surface in the first half of their Euro 2024 fixture against Denmark.

The turf was clearly cutting up as England searched for a breakthrough goal, with right-back Kyle Walker escaping an injury after slipping and almost rolling over his ankle after slipping.

The Manchester City full-back even changed his boots only minutes into the Group C fixture, but was then involved in the opening goal as he set up captain Harry Kane to fire England into the lead.

Follow LIVE: England vs Denmark latest Euro 2024 updates

Walker took another huge divot out of the penalty area as he cut the ball back towards Kane, who slotted England in front.

The roof was closed at the Frankfurt Arena due to the weather in Germany, which may have created more humid conditions at pitch level that contributed to the surface.

The pitch didn’t bother Morten Hjulmund, however, who fired a stunning equaliser for Denmark from long range - leaving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford well beaten.

The pitch will be a concern for England in the second half as Gareth Southgate’s side look to book their place in the last-16 as group winners.

Kyle Walker changes his boots after slipping early on against Denmark ( Getty Images )

On social media, England fans described the pitch as “shocking” and a “disgrace”, with several supporters highlighting that players were at risk of suffering a serious injury on the slippy surfance.

Former England striker Alan Shearer highlighted the poor condition of the pitch while commentating for the BBC and England’s passing play was less fluent due to several bobbles.