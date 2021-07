England hammered Ukraine 4-0 to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Captain Harry Kane scored twice and fans celebrated in Rome and back home as Gareth Southgate’s men set up a last-four clash with Denmark.

Here, we take a look at some of the evening’s best images.

Ukraine and England fans pose together (PA Wire)

England fans, one in a 'Southgate 12' shirt, prepare for the game against Ukraine (PA Wire)

England fans in the Stadio Olimpico (PA Wire)

An England fan in a novelty umbrella hat sings the national anthem in Trafalgar Square (PA Wire)

England take the knee before kick-off (PA Wire)

Harry Kane, centre, slides in to give England an early lead (PA Wire)

Harry Kane, second left, celebrates his goa (PA Wire)

Fans in Manchester celebrate Harry Kane's opening goal against Ukraine (PA Wire)

Fans in London celebrate Harry Kane's opening goal against Ukraine (PA Wire)

Luke Shaw, centre, battles for possession (PA Wire)

Harry Kane, right, prevents Sergey Krivtsov, centre, getting a shot away (PA Wire)

Fabio Capello in the stands at the Stadio Olimpico (PA Wire)

Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring England's second goal (PA Wire)

Fans in BoxPark Croydon celebrate Harry Maguire’s goal (PA Wire)

Harry Kane, centre, heads England's third goa (PA Wire)

Jordan Henderson, centre right, wheels away in celebration after his first international goa (PA Wire)

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko shows his frustration (PA Wire)

Fans celebrate in Manchester (PA Wire)