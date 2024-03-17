Harry Kane set to join up with England squad despite ankle concern

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Skipper Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad despite sustaining an ankle problem in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt, the PA news agency understands.

The 30-year-old striker was substituted late on in the Bundesliga contest, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel subsequently saying Kane had twisted his ankle.

But it is understood Kane is still due to report for international duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday ahead of England playing friendlies at Wembley against Brazil next Saturday and Belgium three days later.

Tuchel told Bayern’s official website on Saturday: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On Sunday, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was quoted by Bild as saying: “He will be looked at in England. He has trusted doctors there.

“We are in close coordination on this. Harry won’t take any risks.”

Kane, England’s all-time highest scorer with 62 goals, broke the record for most goals netted in a debut Bundesliga season by registering Bayern’s second just before half-time on Saturday, taking him to 31 for the campaign.

The former Tottenham man said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”