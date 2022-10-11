Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Kane will be sick with envy after watching Erling Haaland’s excellent start to the season for Manchester City.

The Norwegian striker has already scored 20 goals for the club since a summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, including 15 times in the Premier League.

Haaland’s move came a year after Kane was heavily connected with Manchester City, with the Tottenham striker suggested to have been keen on joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

A deal could not be agreed between the two clubs, though, with Kane remaining in London, opening the door for Haaland to fill the lead centre forward’s berth this summer.

Ferdinand thinks that Kane may well wonder what might have been, and has no doubt that the England captain would have been a success at the Etihad Stadium.

“If I were City before Haaland came, I would have taken Kane,” Ferdinand explained on FIVE. “Kane’s a goal scorer, he’s a killer, he’s as cold as you get. In any era he scores goals. I think he would have been brilliant at Man City.

“If I’m him, I’m absolutely puking up in my own mouth and trying not to swallow it when I’m watching Haaland now. Because I’m thinking that could have been me.”

Kane has also begun the 2022-23 league season in good scoring touch with eight goals from nine games so far.

He helped Spurs to a fourth-placed finish last season, earning the club Champions League qualification but finishing more than 20 points behind Manchester City.

While Guardiola collected a fourth league title since taking charge, Champions League success at Manchester City still eludes the Spanish manager, and Ferdinand believes that signing Kane would have proved beneficial for both player and club.

“I think it gets them closer [to winning the Champions League],” Ferdinand said of the potential union between Kane and Manchester City.

“That was a moment for Harry Kane to go and say ‘what I’ve done at Tottenham can never be discredited, it’s my home, it’s my place of love’ and no one would have been disgruntled if he went to City.

“It was there for the taking, I don’t know how it happened from all parties. He must be so sick. If I’m Kane I’m sitting there going wild. I know he could end up with a trophy this year.

“But sitting watching, he’ll be like: ‘Look at what City are doing right now and Haaland is just eating people. I could have been the guy on the end of all those chances’.”