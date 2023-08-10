Premier League LIVE: Harry Kane fee agreed with Bayern Munich plus latest team news

(REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a proposal from the Bundesliga side believed to be worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.

Meanwhile, Premier League managers are preparing for the new campaign that gets underway on Friday evening with a number of their final pre-season press conferences scheduled for Thursday to provide all-important team news. Fans who are finalising their Fantasy Premier League line-ups will be eagerly anticipating updates as the likes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Vincent Kompany at Burnley, Sean Dyche at Everton and Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest all speak to the world’s press today.

Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price. The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Inter looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.

Follow all the latest news below: