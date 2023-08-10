Premier League LIVE: Harry Kane fee agreed with Bayern Munich plus latest team news
Tottenham and Bayern Munich have reportedly come to an agreement over the Harry Kane fee with the player now set to decide his future
Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a proposal from the Bundesliga side believed to be worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.
Meanwhile, Premier League managers are preparing for the new campaign that gets underway on Friday evening with a number of their final pre-season press conferences scheduled for Thursday to provide all-important team news. Fans who are finalising their Fantasy Premier League line-ups will be eagerly anticipating updates as the likes of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Vincent Kompany at Burnley, Sean Dyche at Everton and Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest all speak to the world’s press today.
Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price. The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Inter looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.
Premier League may have to scrap mid-season break due to demands of calendar
The Premier League may have to scrap its mid-season break due to the overcrowding of the football calendar.
The change could come into effect next season with FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup set to take place in the summer of 2025, as well as a larger-scale World Cup the following year.
The Premier League introduced the break – which this season will take the form of a structured two-week period in January – in 2018 in a bid to ease the workload on players, but chief executive Richard Masters admits it is under discussion as it could become unworkable.
“It is one of the things we are discussing with the FA and EFL. We want the Premier League, the big cup competitions and the EFL to flourish and that requires an adjustment,” he said.
“It is the last season where it’s recognisable under the current international match calendar, where the Premier League starts on a particular weekend and the FA Cup final has its own weekend and you have the Champions League after that and a mid-season player break in the middle.”
Inspired appointment Vincent Kompany repaying Burnley’s gamble
Long before Burnley’s charge to the Championship title brought a century of points and perhaps even more plaudits, Alan Pace experienced a different kind of charge. It was a more unwelcome sight. Some 15 months ago, before the game against Newcastle that decided their destiny, the Burnley chairman declared they would remain in the Premier League “for a long time.” A couple of hours later, they were relegated.
Cue the rancour. “To have people come up to the directors’ box on their way out and almost charge at the directors’ box, and yell and scream and tell you to eff off and go die, I don’t think people are really ready for that,” Pace reflected. “I know I wasn’t. And then walking down the street and people are waving with one of their five fingers and yelling stuff. The hardest part was being with family when people were telling us to go home: this is home.” It is safer for him to show his face in public now. “It is way, way better when things are going well. People are very respectful and kind.”
Pace can look back smilingly. Burnley’s swift return to the top flight can seem a redemption story for him and a tale of the remarkable reinvention of a traditional club whose identity seemed set in the stone houses that surround Turf Moor. It was the club of 4-4-2, of Sean Dyche and his band of unglamorous, and overwhelmingly British, senior professionals, of rain descending from the Pennines and a microclimate that made it a still less welcoming destination for visitors. And, with the notable exception of the weather, that has changed at an astonishing, well, pace.
Harry Kane to decide his future after Tottenham and Bayern Munich agree fee
Tottenham Hotspur have accepted Bayern Munich‘s improved offer for Harry Kane, now leaving it down to the player to finally decide if he wants to go through with the move.
Although the personal details of the move are agreed, the 30-year-old had been leaning towards staying in the last week, as it is also felt his greatest ambition is to join Manchester United. The Old Trafford hierarchy have not been willing to get into discussions with Daniel Levy, though, which has left Bayern free to engage in drawn-out negotiations that have finally conclusion – at least at one stage.
It is understood that Spurs will receive over £80m up front, with the totals of the deal taking it beyond £110m in achievable clauses.
The factors which could stop Man City making Premier League history
And with Manchester City set to kick off their pursuit of a record fourth consecutive Premier League crown against Burnley tomorrow, Richard Jolly has also been digging back through the history books to find out what might stop Pep Guardiola’s men.
We are Newcastle United: What we learned from the Amazon Prime docuseries
As Newcastle prepare to embark on a season that will see the Saudi-backed club return to the Champions League, tomorrow sees the release of the first episode of a documentary that followed the Tynesiders through their first full season since the takeover. Richard Jolly, our Senior Football Correspondent, was afforded an early look:
Chelsea make Romeo Lavia bid in attempt to beat Liverpool in transfer race
Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, going closer to Southampton’s £50m valuation and hoping to trump Liverpool.
The last few weeks have seen the Anfield club make a series of incrementally improving offers, but they are still at least £4m off a deal.
With Mauricio Pochettino seeking to re-energise Chelsea’s midfield, he has long wanted to bring in two midfielders, and the hope is that Lavia will join Brighton’s Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge.
There is also a personal connection since the 18-year-old has a great relationship with Joe Shields, the recruitment executive who brought Lavia to Southampton and is now at Chelsea.
Chelsea make Moises Caicedo breakthrough over structure of Brighton transfer
Chelsea have made progress in talks to sign Moises Caicedo but Brighton are now holding the London club to a demand of £90m basic fee.
The Blues would then have to add a further £10m to be made up in bonuses and expected clauses.
The saga has continued with little movement throughout the summer, as Chelsea have proven reluctant to go beyond £80m.
While Brighton, who rarely deviate from their initial asking price, have seen the nature of the talks revolve around pushing Chelsea to go closer to their valuation.
Harry Kane fee agreed, according to reports
West Ham enter race for Folarin Balogun as Arsenal set transfer price
West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal’s £40m-plus asking price.
The young striker’s preference had been to go to one of the Milan clubs, with Internazionale looking likeliest, but the Champions League finalists cannot get close to the fee.
If that is the case, he is open to either alternative option, although staying in the Premier League looks more attractive.
Full story from Miguel Delaney:
Today’s press conference schedule
So who is speaking to the world’s press today? I’m glad you asked! It’s a pretty decent list of clubs expected to give team news hints around lunchtime, headlined by Pep Guardiola at Man City.
- Man City preview press conference (1230)
- Sheff Utd preview press conference (1230)
- Fulham preview press conference (1330)
- Luton press conference (1330)
- Everton press conference (1330)
- Burnley press conference (1330)
- Nottingham Forest press conference (1430)
