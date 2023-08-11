Premier League LIVE: Kane’s Bayern move hit by late issue and Liverpool poised to beat Chelsea for Caicedo
Tottenham and Bayern Munich have reportedly come to an agreement over the Harry Kane fee with the player now set to decide his future
Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth, with the England striker now poised to travel to Germany to complete the formalities. A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.
In a crazy final few hours before the season begins, Liverpool appear to have gazumped Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo, with Brighton set to pocket £110 million. Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.
As the curtain went down on last season, one of the clubs facing most uncertainty over the immediate direction they would, or indeed could, take was Tottenham Hotspur.
It was clear that their second interim manager of the campaign, Ryan Mason, wouldn’t be in charge; who was to take over and try to - yet again - restructure and rebuild the underperforming team was a mystery. It was clear that a new sporting director had to be appointed given Fabio Paratici’s ban and departure; who they would land to fill the void was unclear. And above all, it seemed that both captain and vice-captain would move on from tthe playing squad: Hugo Lloris’ last involvement saw him subbed midway through the drubbing at Newcastle and he was outspoken over summer over his “desire” to depart, while star striker - and most valuable asset in every sense - Harry Kane has just a year left on his contract and many suitors keen on his talents.
And yet, in what can only be described as very Tottenham-esque fashion, both Lloris and Kane remain at the club on the eve of the new season, new boss Ange Postecoglou handed the task of rebuilding a team without fully knowing if the spearhead of it will in fact remain past the next few weeks.
Remember to set your FPL gameweek 1 teams today - a Friday night fixture means an early deadline as the new season begins. Our writers have picked out the 30 players you should be targeting for fantasy success.
And Miguel Delaney, our chief football writer, has more detail on what might be holding up the completion of Kane’s transfer.
Some more news on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, which now would appear to be in doubt. Kaveh Solhekol, of Sky Sports, is reporting that Tottenham may be attempting to alter the terms of the deal they agreed with the German club yesterday:
The Premier League is back ahead of a new season with different teams emerging as front runners and the prospect of top players leaving European football.
But there is plenty of intrigue surrounding Arsenal and whether they will be able to push champions Manchester City again, especially with their lucrative spending and the addition of Declan Rice.
Liverpool will hope that their last campaign was more of a blip with Chelsea also looking to firmly leave the 2022/23 season in the dust. There will be questions concerning Newcastle who surpassed expectations to qualify for the Champions League last time round, as well as Tottenham who finished outside the European spots.
While there is great uncertainty at the bottom, with Nottingham Forest looking to avoid a second-season dip, and Luton just looking to survive.
The Independent’s team of writers have made their predictions for the next season:
Could that see Chelsea pivot to Romeo Lavia as their primary midfield target? Todd Boehly and co. have tabled a bid for the Southampton youngster.
And another player set for a mega-money move is Moises Caicedo. The Brighton midfielder has long an object an interest for Chelsea but Liverpool have swooped in with an offer that would set a new British transfer record.
Richard Jolly has the latest:
It’s officially day one of the new Premier League season, with Burnley and Manchester City ready to raise the curtain at Turf Moor this evening, but the morning stories are all transfer related, with a couple of big bits of breaking news overnight.
The first concerns Harry Kane, who it would appear is Munich-bound, as Miguel Delaney reports.
If the Premier League is to become a title race between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta once again, it will not be the only way they stand apart. They are two of the only people in the competition who seem to think anyone other than Manchester City can win the title. Even Guardiola’s opinions on that have to be viewed with some caution, however, given the performative humility he occasionally displays.
A tight title race certainly isn’t what the Catalan expects from his City players on the eve of the season. Guardiola is demanding more perfection.
Some of the other public comments on the issue from Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag are similarly for the benefit of their own squad, but it should still be notable for the Premier League that the managers of its two biggest clubs are now so open about how closed off the title is.
“Nobody besides City can have the real target to become champions again this year,” the Liverpool manager said. Ten Hag totally echoed that, saying that only City have the right to talk about the title.
This may not exactly be the most thrilling preface for a season currently selling itself as the “greatest show on earth”, but that’s sort of the point. The issue poses an identity question for the Premier League, especially given how it has surged clear as the planet’s most popular sporting competition. The extravagant expenditure in this window is further testament to that – but does all this show it is no longer living up to this “unique selling point”?
