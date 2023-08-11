✕ Close A look back as Bayern, Spurs reportedly reach Kane agreement

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich have finally reached an agreement over the transfer fee for Harry Kane after a summer of back and forth, with the England striker now poised to travel to Germany to complete the formalities. A proposal from the Bundesliga side worth more than €100m (£86.4m) was accepted by Spurs on Wednesday. The England captain will now have to decide whether he wants to stay in north London or move to the German giants.

In a crazy final few hours before the season begins, Liverpool appear to have gazumped Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo, with Brighton set to pocket £110 million. Elsewhere, the transfer carousel continues to spin with news that West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

We’ll have team news from all the Premier League press conferences up and down the country, the latest transfer news and Fantasy Premier League tips below: