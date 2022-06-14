‘Never say never’: Scratch golfer Harry Kane on prospect of turning professional after football

The England forward is now scratch and spends much of his name outside of football on the course

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 14 June 2022 09:32
Harry Kane insists “never say never” after teasing a potential future in professional golf once he has hung up his boots.

The England and Tottenham striker is now a scratch golfer and spends much of his time away from football on the course.

Kane even joked after the season: “I guess the ideal career would be a World Cup, a Super Bowl and maybe a Masters green jacket.”

But when discussing a potential switch in the future, while admitting there is considerable work to be done on his game, Kane left the door open.

“I think that’s a long way away, but never say never,” Kane said. “I’m way off where the pros are at the moment.

“I know that for sure. I’m just concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football.”

Kane will play in the Icons Series at the end of this month, which will represent a Ryder Cup-style format at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Harry Kane in action during the Pro Am event at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in 2019

(Getty Images)

Kane will be among many elite athletes switching to golf at the event, including boxer Canelo Alvarez, Liverpool midfielder James Milner, Man City boss Pep Guardiola, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and cricketers Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara.

Should Kane put in the time in a bid to play professionally, he would follow in the path of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who has several PGA Tour appearances to his name, and NBA star Steph Curry, who has featured on the Korn Ferry Tour, a level below the PGA Tour.

Kane also detailed his plan for the summer with Spurs in the Champions League next season under Antonio Conte.

“The plan is to be get back (for pre-season) on July 8 and head to Korea with the boys,” Kane said when discussing his summer following international duty.

“I look forward to another season. I got on really well with Antonio Conte in the time he was there and I’m looking forward to next season and what’s to come.”

