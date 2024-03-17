Harry Kane makes England decision after Bayern Munich injury scare

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane is set to join up with the England squad despite picking up an ankle injury in Bayern Munich’s win at Darmstadt on Saturday.

The England captain gave Gareth Southgate a scare when he twisted his ankle and was substituted late on in the 5-2 win.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said Kane had “twisted his ankle in the goal netting”, with the 30-year-old to undergo a scan.

Kane is set to report for duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday, as England prepare for friendly fixtures against Brazil and Belgium next week.

Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund said Kane would be assessed upon returning to England. Southgate’s team host Brazil on Saturday and Belgium the following Tuesday, with both games taking place at Wembley as England continue their Euro 2024 preparations.

And a statement from the German side added: “The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department.”

Southgate named both Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney in his 25-man squad last week, with the Brentford striker returning to the fold after his eight-month betting ban, but the England manager will want his captain and first-choice forward fit and available for two high-calibre friendlies.

Kane continued his excellent season with Bayern by breaking the record for the most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season at Darmstadt.

Kane hobbled off to give England an injury scare (Getty Images)

Kane scored Bayern’s second goal of the 5-2 and it took him to 31 for the campaign, with a further six in the Champions League. Next month, Kane will return to London when Bayern face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The former Tottenham striker has had a history of ankle injuries, however, and Bayern have insisted that Kane will not take any risks with his fitness.

Tuchel told Bayern’s official website on Saturday: "(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

"We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major."