Manchester United’s date with Harry Kane is a reminder of what they could have had

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It was an early reminder of what Manchester United could have had. Or, more pertinently, who they could have had. For years, there was a certain irresistible logic to Harry Kane joining United. Instead, as Thomas Tuchel outlined: “We took the skipper of England out of England, out of the Premier League, so it is a huge deal.”

Because when Kane left Tottenham for one of the European aristocracy, it was for Bayern Munich, for a club with 10 league titles since United won their last. The vagaries of the Champions League draw may rub it in for United: Kane’s European debut for Bayern is against them. And if the serial German champions opted to send a message by putting Kane on media duties the day before the game, it was understandable.

It allowed England’s record scorer to confirm that Bayern was his first choice and, if he was never going to say anything else, that probably served a purpose for his employers anyway. “Over the summer, I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background but Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by,” Kane said. “There weren’t too many other discussions once they came in.”

Which underlined the reality that United had bowed out of the race at a relatively early stage. Perhaps they had assumed Daniel Levy would refuse to sell to anyone and thus Kane could be available on a free transfer in 2024. Certainly, however, they could not afford Kane and the other signings they wanted as well; but while he cost £86m, a date in the Allianz Arena provides a chance to evaluate if the £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund, the man they bought instead, the £55m midfielder Mason Mount, who is not fit to feature yet, and the £43m goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has conceded 10 goals in his last four games, are overpriced or integral.

For Hojlund, a comparison with Kane may be unavoidable. Tuchel did not mention the young Dane by name but, surveying the summer transfer market, nonetheless concluded that Kane was the outstanding striker. “Everybody in Europe who is looking for a number nine would have been very happy to have Harry because he makes your team better and gives you what you expect from a number nine: personality, goals, quality,” the 2021 Champions League winner said. “He can drop deep on a number 10 position, turn and use the speed of the players around, he can arrive in the box with the right timing, he is excellent [at] finishing, he is a good penalty-taker so everybody wanted to have him.”

Tuchel has been impressed by Kane’s start in Germany (Getty Images)

That appraisal of Kane’s abilities may brook little dissent at Old Trafford. Kane was, along with Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of three dream signings the former executive vice president Ed Woodward wanted for years; he only secured one and the reunion with Ronaldo did not go as planned. Each of the four permanent managers from Louis van Gaal onwards has admired Kane. His appeal is obvious. In each of the last nine seasons, Kane outscored United’s leading marksmen in the respective campaigns, accumulating 275 of his record 280 Tottenham goals in that time. That average – slightly above 30 – is the kind of guarantee United could do with. Marcus Rashford got exactly 30 last season, but no one has topped it since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Kane reached 20 in six Premier League campaigns; no one has for United since Robin van Persie. And now it is Harry Kane for Bayern, kein Harry for United.

Thus far, he has four goals for Bayern. Hojlund, whose United debut was delayed by injury, is yet to get off the mark for his new club. “Whenever there is a big transfer there is more pressure and expectation to see how you start,” said Kane. “I am really pleased to score the four goals and I think I can play better.” A greater understanding with his new teammates will help, he feels: Tuchel expects him to be a catalyst for them. “He will always be a difference maker in any game; not only in goals,” the manager said. “In time he will make our players around him better, he will learn how to make them shine, he will assist and not only score.”

Kane has made an early impression at Bayern (Getty Images)

There is a different sort of expectation, not directly connected to his goal tally or his price tag. Erling Haaland was deemed the final piece in the jigsaw for Manchester City as they won the Champions League. Kane is yet to win a trophy in his career but noted: “There is a reason that Bayern Munich brought me to the club: they were eager to get back to winning the Champions League. They feel I can be a big help.”

And it feels a difference with his long-term suitors. Bayern begin as one of a handful of the most serious candidates to win the Champions League; 13th in the Premier League, United do not. “I don’t know about the perfect time [to face them],” Kane said. “United they have been going through a bit of a tough spell but that can be dangerous.” Or an opportunity for Bayern in a fixture where they may still want revenge for 1999, for a Champions League final turned by a striking signing from Tottenham, in Teddy Sheringham, who got a goal and an assist in injury time. It is the kind of impact United may have envisioned Kane having. He still might, just not in a United shirt.