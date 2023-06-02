Harry Kane sends message to Mauricio Pochettino after former boss joins Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has wished his former coach Mauricio Pochettino the best of luck, after the Argentine was appointed manager of Chelsea.

Pochettino guided Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final and turned them into Premier League contenders, as they finished in the top four for four straight seasons before he was fired in 2019.

“Mauricio was an amazing manager for me,” Kane told Reuters. “Great person. Great, great coach. Helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I’m really appreciative of him.”

Pochettino, who has signed a two-year deal with the option of another year at Spurs’ London rivals Chelsea, takes over after a dismal season for the club in which they finished 12th in the Premier League – their worst finish since 1994.

“Everyone has their career, everyone has their future. So all I can say is I wish him all the best,” said Kane. “I hope he does well, just obviously not as well as us!”

The England striker and captain was in New York this week to announce his investment in OxeFit, an AI-driven fitness-tech startup, joining ice hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky as a new partner with the company.

Reuters