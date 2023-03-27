Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steven Gerrard has said that Harry Kane will be thinking about his future at Tottenham Hotspur “every single day” as the striker plots how best to progress his career.

Kane, now the leading goalscorer for both Spurs and England, has enjoyed a standout individual career since breaking through in 2014, but the club are yet to win a trophy with him in the side.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away in the past, angling for a move to Manchester City during the summer of 2021, with many of Europe’s biggest clubs reportedly interested.

Comparisons have been made between Kane’s current situation and that of Gerrard during his time at Liverpool, when the midfielder endured a significant trophy drought while still performing at somewhere near his best towards the end of his career.

Gerrard does not believe the situations are totally comparable, but believes that thoughts on a potential move are sure to be on Kane’s mind.

“He’s got a big decision to make career-wise,” Gerrard said on Channel 4 after England beat Ukraine.

“I’ve been there myself, where you’re thinking ‘is my team good enough to get me the medals? Am I going to get out of my career what I want to get?’

“It’s different for me. I knew winning one trophy more with Liverpool would have meant a lot more to me than being anywhere else.

“He’s [Kane] got a big decision to make. I can’t give him any advice on that but I bet you every single day of his life now moving forward, it’s going to be on his mind.”

Gerrard was heavily connected with a potential transfer to Chelsea during his playing career, declaring a desire to move on from Liverpool in the summer of 2005 just weeks after leading the club to Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

His departure never materialised, though, with the England international spending his entire Premier League career at Anfield before closing his career in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy.

Kane’s situation may be further complicated by another managerial change in north London, with Spurs announcing they and Antonio Conte had agreed to part on Sunday evening.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, are among the possible contenders for the role.