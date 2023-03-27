Antonio Conte departs Tottenham after 16 months in charge

Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte have parted ways after only 16 months.

A decision was made after the 53-year-old’s extraordinary post-match rant following the club’s 3-3 draw at Southampton last Saturday.

Conte, who had seen his side exit the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession, watched Spurs concede twice in the final 13 minutes on the south coast to lose ground in the top-four race.

“We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement,” Tottenham’s statement read.

“We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

