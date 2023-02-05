Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goals record with 267th strike

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur goals record with his 267th strike for the club.

Greaves was prolific for Spurs during the 1960s and remains the record goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals.

But with his strike against Manchester City, Kane surpassed the Spurs legend’s tally for the north London club and also brought up 200 Premier League goals in the process.

The England captain is only the third man to reach the double-century barrier for goals since Division One became the Premier League ahead of the 1992/93 campaign, joining Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

Rooney’s top-flight tally of 208 is now within Kane’s sights, while Shearer’s Prem-record haul of 260 also appears achievable for the 29-year-old targetman.

The notable strike came in the first half of a home game against Manchester City. When City tried to play out of defence, a pass into Bernardo Silva was cut out by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who squared to Kane and the striker’s first-time finish bounced past Ederson, into the back of the net.

He celebrated in front of the home fans while ‘Congratulations Harry’ flashed up on the big screens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.