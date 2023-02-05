Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The reigning Premier League champions face Antonio Conte’s inconsistent Spurs side
Tottenham Hotspur will continue their quest to secure a top-four Premier League finish this season when they host Manchester City on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s team remain in the title fight, particularly after Arsenal’s defeat at Everton on Saturday, with victory leaving them only two points off the Gunners.
It will doubtless be a hard task to overcome Spurs though, who themselves can close the gap to fourth-placed Newcastle to just one point if they claim the win.
The clubs met just over two weeks ago and on that occasion Spurs took a two-goal first-half lead, before City roared back to win 4-2 - though Guardiola remained displeased and called out his team’s desire for a fight in the aftermath of that victory.
Follow all the team news and match action in our Tottenham vs Man City live blog below:
Pep Guardiola hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane as ‘one of the best I’ve ever seen’
Pep Guardiola maintains that Harry Kane is one the best strikers he has ever seen.
Guardiola’s Manchester City failed in their protracted attempts to prise the England captain away from Tottenham in the summer of 2021.
The club instead turned their attention to Erling Haaland and this time landed their target, with the Norwegian moving to the Etihad Stadium last year.
In terms of goals, that deal has proved a huge success with the prolific Haaland having netted 31 times in 27 appearances this term.
Guardiola therefore has no reason to dwell on what might have been with Kane, ahead of facing him in north London on Sunday, but his admiration for him has not changed.
Kane and Spurs welcome Guardiola’s Manchester City to north London on Sunday.
Erling Haaland impresses Pep Guardiola with drive for self-improvement
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has impressed him not only with his goals but his constant desire to improve.
Haaland has made a stunning impact at Manchester City, scoring 31 goals in just 27 appearances in all competitions since joining the club last summer.
It is a remarkable statistic but the 22-year-old, who also boasted prolific records at past clubs RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, does not yet see himself as the finished article.
City manager Guardiola said: “I think one of the attributes that has surprised me the most about Erling is the feeling of how he is aware that he can improve in many departments.”
More here:
Haaland has scored 31 goals in 27 games for City.
Pep Guardiola claims Man City victims of double standards after Chelsea spending spree
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City would have faced stiffer criticism if they had spent like Chelsea and said the Premier League champions are the victims of double standards.
Chelsea broke the British record by paying £106 million for Enzo Fernandez and have committed to spend around £600 million in transfer fees in two windows since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club.
It is the biggest ever spending spree in a year in footballing history and Guardiola feels City are unfairly judged and thinks there is one rule for them and another for other clubs. “Where we come from for sure, definitely,” he replied.
He argued City’s net spend over the last five years is far from the highest, even as they have been the Premier League’s dominant side.
The City boss sarcastically described the Blues’ record window as a ‘surprise’
Antonio Conte to miss Spurs vs Man City
Hugo Lloris has confirmed to TV cameras that Spurs manager Antonio Conte will miss this afternoon’s match.
The boss is recovering from surgery after having his gallbladder removed last week and his assistant Cristian Stellini is standing in for him, Lloris revealed.
There had been a suggestion that Conte could make a quick return to the touchline but the medical staff were always set to make the final call.
Confirmed Man City lineup vs Spurs
Confirmed Man City starting XI, with Kyle Walker captaining the side:
Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland
Confirmed Spurs lineup vs Man City
Confirmed Spurs lineup as Porro and Danjuma start on the bench:
Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City
Tottenham’s deadline-day arrival Pedro Porro has been described as a “great player” but he still may have to be content with a place on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.
Porro completed a loan switch from Sporting Lisbon during the final minutes of the January transfer window after a month of speculation and talks between the two clubs.
Spurs had held a long-standing interest in the Spain international, who will join permanently in the summer for a 45 million euro (£39.5million) fee.
Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City
The former City defender may follow the path of other new signings by starting among the substitutes.
Antonio Conte to decide Tottenham team selection against Man City
Antonio Conte will be involved in team selection for Tottenham’s fixture with Manchester City and has been watching training back despite recovering from surgery on Wednesday.
The Spurs boss is currently in Italy after he was forced to have his gallballder removed having been diagnosed with cholecystitis.
Conte was on the touchline during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston, but was not his usual animated self and severe abdominal pain forced him to have surgery in his home country this week.
Assistant Cristian Stellini admitted on Friday doctors will make the final decision on whether or not Conte can attend Sunday’s clash with Manchester City but regardless the Italian will still have an impact on the Premier League fixture.
Tottenham vs Man City latest news
The Premier League’s top two goalscorers will be on show today - Harry Kane has 16 for Spurs, but Erling Haaland remains miles out in front on 25 for the campaign.
He has slowed a little of late though, with only four in his last four.
A goal every 62 minutes in the league this term on average!
Heading into this match, Man City have won their last two Premier League games - one against Spurs - but prior to that had only won one in three.
They are five points behind leaders Arsenal and though they can of course cut that gap today, they will have played one match more.
Spurs are fifth, four points behind Newcastle in fourth, and have won just one of the last three themselves.
