Harry Kane claims he has not refused to train at Tottenham Hotspur and will return to the club “as planned” this weekend.

The England captain didn’t return to pre-season training with his teammates this week as he looks to secure a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham remain adamant that Kane won’t be sold with Pep Guardiola earlier admitting that, as things stand, no transfer will materialise.

With the situation at something of a standstill, Kane has confirmed he will return to the club on Saturday.

“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train,” he said on Twitter. “I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”

He added: “It’s almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love.

“That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

“I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today. Harry.”

Kane has made it clear he wants to leave the club this summer. Spurs, however, remain reluctant to sell a player they value at north of £160million.

City have already said they would never pay that figure for the 28-year-old and Guardiola admits a deal would be difficult to conclude.

“He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur. If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished,” he said. “If they are open to negotiate, it is not only Man City but many clubs in the world would want to try to sign him. We are not an exception.

“But it depends on Tottenham. It is different from Jack [Grealish], Jack had a release clause. Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested.

“But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try.”